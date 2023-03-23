Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman sits down to discuss resignation, next steps

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - This week brought an abrupt end to the re-election campaign of Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman.

In the middle of his bid for a third term in office, Stutsman took a job as CEO of the non-profit called Lacasa.

This isn’t the first time Jeremy Stutsman has changed his mind about his career path. He graduated from Butler with a degree in biology, only to balk at going to dental school.

Not only will Jeremy Stutsman not run for a third term—he won’t finish serving his second. “We’re working out the time periods right now on the dates. I’m going to be stepping down early, before the end of this year, and hopefully in the next week, between Lacasa, the city, in this transition process to bring in the next mayor with the precinct chairs, we’re trying to get all those times set. Some state statutes we got to follow. The transition will be happening, say, early summer.”

Stutsman said he has always been a firm believer that elected officials are temporary. “Even though it’s only been eight years as mayor, it’s been 16 years (including his service on the Goshen Common Council) I’ve been helping to make the decisions in Goshen. I’m happy to let somebody else make those decisions.”

When Stutsman was elected mayor in 2016, he was 37 years old---the youngest mayor in the city’s history.

He says he wasn’t looking for a new job, although this opportunity appeared on his radar about five months ago. “Something that really excites me about going to Lacasa, you know, as mayor you get to hear from a lot of people that are in need. They might hear, you know, they need help with their rent or other, something in their life. Mayors don’t have a lot of ability to actually help. We don’t have those kind of dollars, any, use our tax dollars in a lot of those ways. As mayor I’ve always connected people with others that can help. Being at Lacasa, I’ll be one of those organizations that can directly help somebody.”

Late today, Stutsman endorsed Gina Leichty and her attempts to become his successor in the mayor’s office.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.