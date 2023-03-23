Fighting Senior Hunger through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Purchase food or pay other bills.

That’s the difficult choice some seniors have to make on a regular basis.

In fact, in St. Joseph County alone, nine percent of seniors live in poverty.

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is helping change that reality through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, or CSFP.

It’s a federal program that gives seniors a monthly box of nutritious food items for the pantry.

“These are people who have worked hard their entire life, they’re on a fixed income now and they’re making difficult choices,” said Marijo Martinec, CEO & Executive Director of the Food Bank. “Oftentimes, it’s food that they’re giving up first to pay for other things.”

St. Joseph county seniors can sign up for CSFP on Tuesday, March 28th at the Food Bank on Chapin Street in South Bend.

Signups will take place 9 - 11 a.m., and 1 – 3 p.m.

A photo ID and proof of household income is required.

