Fighting Senior Hunger through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program

Fighting Senior Hunger through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Purchase food or pay other bills.

That’s the difficult choice some seniors have to make on a regular basis.

In fact, in St. Joseph County alone, nine percent of seniors live in poverty.

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is helping change that reality through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, or CSFP.

It’s a federal program that gives seniors a monthly box of nutritious food items for the pantry.

“These are people who have worked hard their entire life, they’re on a fixed income now and they’re making difficult choices,” said Marijo Martinec, CEO & Executive Director of the Food Bank. “Oftentimes, it’s food that they’re giving up first to pay for other things.”

St. Joseph county seniors can sign up for CSFP on Tuesday, March 28th at the Food Bank on Chapin Street in South Bend.

Signups will take place 9 - 11 a.m., and 1 – 3 p.m.

A photo ID and proof of household income is required.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exterior of Walmart on Portage Road in South Bend.
Walmart on Portage Road to close in April
Man arrested after high-speed chase begins in Michigan, ends in Indiana
Jeremy Stutsman
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman announces resignation; will become CEO of Lacasa
Minor league baseball team coming to Elkhart County
In a public statement Tuesday night, the school district not only dispelled these claims as...
Middlebury Schools bus driver fired for alleged inappropriate interactions with young female students

Latest News

Michigan State Police issue warning about ‘spoof calls’
St. Joseph Co. commissioner seeks volunteers for cleanup at Portage Manor woods
Derek Dieter is asking the community to meet him along Boland Drive between Riverside Drive and...
St. Joseph Co. commissioner seeks volunteers for cleanup at Portage Manor woods
Scattered showers to start your day along with falling temperatures