Community helps SJC Commissioners clean up Portage Manor woods

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with St. Joseph County are starting Spring cleaning early as the County Commissioners led a community cleanup effort in the Portage Manor Woods.

The commissioners spent three weeks in 2022 cleaning up encampments in the woods, packing and removing over 700 bags of trash.

After finding another encampment in the woods just off Boland Road, the commissioners asked the community to help make quick work of the cleanup.

“So, it’s just unfortunate when we’re trying to find solutions for Portage Manor, and the people who live there walk out this way,” says Derek Dieter, St. Joseph County Commissioner (R), District 2. “I don’t want them running into any homeless people, and I don’t want them running into needles; who knows what will happen, but this is just, once you get up and film it, it’s just disgusting of the kind of stuff people leave that we clean up.”

Commissioner Dieter also issued a warning after discovering that people have been hunting in the woods.

“We’ve done this before. President Baxmeyer and myself, about 7-8 weeks ago, put no hunting (signs) in here, so people walking don’t get shot because people were hunting out in the woods here. My concern is more people will come here, but if you come here, this is marked, we’ll have cameras here, and if you’re out here trespassing, you will go to jail.”

