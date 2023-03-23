Biden to mark anniversary of Affordable Care Act

President Joe Biden speaks at the Department of the Interior, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in...
President Joe Biden speaks at the Department of the Interior, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - President Joe Biden on Thursday is set to mark the 13th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Biden will give remarks from the White House on the key accomplishments of the landmark bill.

He is expected to highlight how the law has resulted in quality health care for more than 40 million Americans and lowered costs for families.

Biden will also mention steps he has taken as president to boost the legislation, including capping out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors on Medicare.

The president is expected to slam House Republican proposals the White House dubbed a “five-alarm fire.”

Specifically, Biden will call out the House Freedom Caucus’ proposed budget, which he says will increase health care costs and push the biggest cut to Medicare in decades.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exterior of Walmart on Portage Road in South Bend.
Walmart on Portage Road to close in April
Man arrested after high-speed chase begins in Michigan, ends in Indiana
Jeremy Stutsman
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman announces resignation; will become CEO of Lacasa
Minor league baseball team coming to Elkhart County
In a public statement Tuesday night, the school district not only dispelled these claims as...
Middlebury Schools bus driver fired for alleged inappropriate interactions with young female students

Latest News

Michigan Court of Appeals judges Michael Riordan, from left, Christopher Murray and Christopher...
Parents of Oxford school shooter can face trial, court says
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine president visits front-line areas as new phase nears
Deontray Flanagan appeared in a Houston court Wednesday, accused of killing his daughter.
Man accused of killing 2-year-old daughter during police chase in Texas
Michigan State Police issue warning about ‘spoof calls’
Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
Denver high school shooting suspect dead, coroner confirms