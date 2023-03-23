Benton Harbor man facing charges after police find drugs, guns in vehicle

(Southwest Enforcement Team – West Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 22-year-old Benton Harbor man is facing multiple charges after police found drugs, guns, and other evidence of narcotic trafficking inside a vehicle that they initially attempted to pull over in Benton Township earlier this month.

Police tried to stop the vehicle on Pipestone Road back on March 2, but the suspect failed to stop. Troopers initially chased the vehicle, but the chase was soon terminated due to unsafe conditions.

The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned near Marion Avenue and Parker Street in Benton Harbor. Police eventually saw the suspect running on foot and were able to arrest him after a short chase.

During a search of the suspect’s vehicle, a large quantity of fentanyl and methamphetamine was found packaged for distribution, along with other evidence of narcotic trafficking. Police also found guns inside the vehicle.

The suspect, whose name is being withheld pending court arraignment, was booked into the Berrien County Jail on various felony charges including parole violations, flee and elude 3rd degree, resisting and obstructing, maintaining a drug vehicle, and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine.

