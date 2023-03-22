Wednesday’s Child: Update on Grace

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - When a child ages out of foster care, they’re at a high risk of homelessness, drug use, or incarceration. That’s why we want to help foster teens connect with new families. We recently met up with Grace for an update on her story. We first introduced her to viewers last summer when she shared her dreams of working with kids.

“I like to do a few different things. I like to take care of kids. Kids are my number one thing,” said Grace in 2022. “I want to be a teacher for elementary school students.”

Today, Grace is almost 16 years old. Teaching is still her dream.

“I want to be an elementary or preschool teacher,” said Grace. “I’m really good with kids. And I’m really good with animals. I’ve always had a thing for animals and kids.”

Well, most kids.

“When it comes to high school kids, I don’t like them. They’re all very mean and disgusting. They don’t be nice. That’s how I feel about it,” said Grace.

Life hasn’t been easy for Grace. She needs a place to call home, a family to call her own.

“Family has always been important because of the fact that I have never had a family relationship - except for my siblings,” said Grace.

Grace wants to be adopted so that she belongs to a family.

“I want stability. I want to be stable,” said Grace. “I don’t like being by myself. I like being with other people because it’s like calming, relaxing.”

And being with Grace again helps us appreciate the little things in life that make us happy. Like breakfast!

“My favorite food is steak and eggs!” said Grace.

If you would like to learn more information about Grace, visit the Indiana Adoption Program using this link:

Grace - Indiana Adoption Program

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exterior of Walmart on Portage Road in South Bend.
Walmart on Portage Road to close in April
Elkhart man dies in three-vehicle crash in Cass County
One person was shot at Belleville Park Apartments in South Bend on Monday, March 13, 2023.
2 charged with murder in shooting death of South Bend man, 1 still at large
Durojai Mason
South Bend Police: Woman arrested after drunkenly crashing vehicle, attacking officers
An investigation is underway.
Police identify Rochester man killed in single-vehicle crash on US-31

Latest News

Saint Joseph Health System is coming up with a plan to help retain and recruit caregivers,...
Saint Joseph Health System to host hiring event for dieticians, athletic trainers
Lizzie Velasquez to share inspirational message at The Great LOGAN Nose-On Luncheon
Fiddler’s Hearth hosts St. Patrick’s Day celebration
All-youth cast performs ‘Schoolhouse Rock Live!’ at The Lerner Theatre