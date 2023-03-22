Wednesday’s Child: Update on Grace

(WNDU) - When a child ages out of foster care, they’re at a high risk of homelessness, drug use, or incarceration. That’s why we want to help foster teens connect with new families. We recently met up with Grace for an update on her story. We first introduced her to viewers last summer when she shared her dreams of working with kids.

“I like to do a few different things. I like to take care of kids. Kids are my number one thing,” said Grace in 2022. “I want to be a teacher for elementary school students.”

Today, Grace is almost 16 years old. Teaching is still her dream.

“I want to be an elementary or preschool teacher,” said Grace. “I’m really good with kids. And I’m really good with animals. I’ve always had a thing for animals and kids.”

Well, most kids.

“When it comes to high school kids, I don’t like them. They’re all very mean and disgusting. They don’t be nice. That’s how I feel about it,” said Grace.

Life hasn’t been easy for Grace. She needs a place to call home, a family to call her own.

“Family has always been important because of the fact that I have never had a family relationship - except for my siblings,” said Grace.

Grace wants to be adopted so that she belongs to a family.

“I want stability. I want to be stable,” said Grace. “I don’t like being by myself. I like being with other people because it’s like calming, relaxing.”

And being with Grace again helps us appreciate the little things in life that make us happy. Like breakfast!

“My favorite food is steak and eggs!” said Grace.

If you would like to learn more information about Grace, visit the Indiana Adoption Program using this link:

Grace - Indiana Adoption Program

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.