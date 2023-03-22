Spring football begins for Notre Dame

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The countdown is on to the start of the 2023 season for Notre Dame football.

The Irish were up bright and early on Wednesday morning for the first of 14 practices leading up to the annual Blue-Gold Game on April 22.

One big question heading into the season is how the team will look with incoming transfer quarterback Sam Hartman. Head Coach Marcus Freeman dove into that topic on Wednesday.

“I think today being day one, he’s like a freshman, it’s new,” Freeman said. “I was joking with him, it’s like his sixth spring ball. But you’re at a new place, new system, still figuring out where to go, what a drill is called, and you can see him at times saying, ‘Okay, where are we going? What’s the drill? How are we doing? How many plays?’ But he’s got some natural abilities when he throws the ball, and he plays the game of football, so you’ll see the leadership traits he possesses grow, because I know he has them.”

Our 16 Sports team was also up bright and early with the Irish. They’ll have more on the first day of spring ball starting on 16 News Now at 4.

