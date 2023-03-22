SBPD launches problem property reporting tool for residents

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has launched a new online tool to help you report quality-of-life issues that may be impacting your neighborhood.

By using the department, new online form, you can provide non-emergency information about problem/nuisance properties, drug concerns, criminal gang/group activities, traffic complaints, weapons complaints, or other crime trends that are having a negative impact in your neighborhood.

The department says you can choose to remain anonymous if you wish when reporting these issues.

To access this new online tool, click here. It can also be found on the South Bend Police Department’s website by clicking the “How Do I?” tab, then selecting “File a Drug or Property Complaint.”

REMINDER: This new reporting tool should NOT be used for emergencies or crimes in progress. Submitting information on it will NOT dispatch an officer. All time-sensitive calls for SBPD should be directed to 911 for emergencies and 574-235-9201 for non-emergencies.

