Resolution approved to find other ways to fund Portage Manor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Calls are growing louder to save Portage Manor.

St. Joseph County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday night to look for other ways to fund the facility moving forward.

Since the county will not continue funding it, private developers could take over ownership.

The council and commissioners said they will now delay a vote for 60 days, which will give private developers time to come up with viable plans.

“The people have spoken and we have listened. So, I’ve tasked the council, led by Mark Catanzarite, to have a 60-day window to explore all the options and have weekly meetings, report back to us, make them available to the public so everybody can weigh in. So, hopefully we can find a decision that somebody will take that over, which that would be the best case scenario,” said St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter.

St. Joe County Attorney Mike Misch said it would cost roughly $40 million for a new building and the transition phase but said this is not feasible.

