Reports: Notre Dame to hire Micah Shrewsberry as next men’s basketball coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame has reportedly found its next men’s basketball coach.

According to multiple reports, including one from Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, Notre Dame is finalizing a deal to make Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry the next head coach of the Irish.

An Indianapolis native, and cathedral high school alumnus, Shrewsberry coached IU South Bend’s men’s basketball team from 2005 to 2007. He also spent time as an assistant at Butler and Purdue for two separate stints.

In just his second season leading Penn State, the Nittany Lions played in the Big Ten Tournament championship game, and made the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Shrewsberry will sign a 7-year contract at Notre Dame. The school is expected to make a formal announcement on Friday.

The coaching change comes after Mike Brey stepped away from the program at the end of the season. During his 23 seasons at the helm in South Bend, Brey won more wins than any other coach in program history (483). He also led the Irish to 13 NCAA Tournament berths — including three Sweet 16 trips and two Elite Eight appearances.

