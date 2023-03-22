‘Pocket’ park headed to downtown Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Mayor’s Youth Council is working on designing a new park in the city alongside the parks department.

They want to add some character downtown with a “pocket” park. The proposed project would go on the city hall corner of Main and 1st streets.

Plans call for a mural to be added, possibly painted by a local artist, as well as a 3D sculpture. The hope is to bring people back to the heart of the city, while honoring its history.

“We get to design something for our city,” said Delaney DuVal, a member of the council. “So we get to serve our community through this project, and so, we’re really looking forward to that opportunity. Being able to see people enjoy the space and having our own project come to life.”

The park will be made possible through sponsors and crowdfunding.

