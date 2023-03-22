Notre Dame baseball, softball win home openers

By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Spring temperatures are back here in Michiana, and so are Notre Dame students after taking a week off for spring break, so why not have spring sports return to campus?

That’s exactly what happened on Tuesday afternoon, as both the Irish baseball and the softball teams played their home openers. Each game marked the start of a long homestand for both teams.

The baseball team hosted Valparaiso at Frank Eck Stadium. The Beacons took an early 2-0 lead, but Notre Dame got on the board in the bottom of the third thanks to a solo home run from shortstop Zack Prajzner.

From there, it was all Irish offensively. They took the lead in the bottom of the fourth and never gave it back, winning by a final score of 8-4.

The Irish improved to 10-8 on the season. They resume conference play on Friday for the start of a three-game series at home against Louisville. Notre Dame won’t hit the road again until April 6. For a look at their upcoming schedule, click here.

Meanwhile, the softball team welcomed the Miami (OH) RedHawks to Melissa Cook Stadium, where the Irish had no issues getting their offense going.

After putting up three runs in the bottom of the first and going scoreless in the second, the Irish added two runs in the third, three in the fourth, and three in the fifth as they cruised to an 11-3 win in just five innings thanks to the college softball mercy rule.

Notre Dame is now 17-7 on the season. The Irish will host Western Michigan at Melissa Cook Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. The team will then host Syracuse this upcoming weekend for a three-game conference series. For a full look at the rest of their upcoming homestand, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Mike Brey not offered USF coaching job; expected to pursue television

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Matt Loch
Brey reportedly told ESPN that he will take some time off from coaching and pursue television.

College

Miami women hold off Indiana rally to advance in March Madness

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Monday’s stunner capped two monumental moments this weekend for Miami (21-12) and a wild second round in the NCAA Tournament with two No. 1 seeds falling in consecutive days.

Notre Dame

Irish dance into Sweet 16, gear up for rematch against Maryland

Updated: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Revenge is likely on Notre Dame's mind, as Maryland handed the Irish their first loss of the season back in December.

Notre Dame

Former ND coach Mike Brey reportedly in talks for USF head coaching job

Updated: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Brey has interviewed for the head coaching job at the University of South Florida.

Latest News

College

Bethel men’s basketball wins NCCAA national championship

Updated: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Pilots defeated Clinton College 78-72 on Saturday night to claim the 2023 NCCAA National Championship.

College

Wong, Miller lead Miami past Indiana, into Sweet 16

Updated: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers (23-12), who have not been to the Sweet 16 since 2016.

College

Reese, LSU top Michigan in 2nd round of March Madness

Updated: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Laila Phelia scored 20 points for Michigan, which opened the second half with a 7-0 run to pull as close as eight points, but quickly went back down by double-digits for good.

College

Michigan State outlasts Marquette; Izzo back to Sweet 16

Updated: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
The Spartans advanced to play third-seeded Kansas State in the East Region semifinals on Thursday at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Notre Dame

Irish hold on to defeat Mississippi State; advance to Sweet 16

Updated: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Lauren Ebo had 10 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks to help No. 3 seed Notre Dame beat 11th-seed Mississippi State 53-48 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

College

Indiana women open March Madness with rout of Tennessee Tech

Updated: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
The Hoosiers will be chasing their third-straight Sweet 16 appearance Monday night in front of a crowd that could be even bigger — and louder — than the thousands at Assembly hall on Saturday.