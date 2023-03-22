Mishawaka’s Ironworks ice rink closes for the season

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Ironworks ice rink has officially closed for the season!

The Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department said the ice rink was a big success this year that saw more than 29,000 attendees over the course of the winter.

In a Facebook post, the department thanked everyone who visited and the staff who made it all possible.

