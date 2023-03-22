Mike Brey not offered USF coaching job; expected to pursue television

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When Mike Brey announced he was stepping away from the Notre Dame men’s basketball team after 23 years at the helm, he said he was only retiring from South Bend winters, but not from coaching.

On Monday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported he was interviewing with South Florida about their head coaching vacancy. On Tuesday night, Thamel reported that Brey did indeed interview, but he was not offered the job.

Instead, Brey reportedly told ESPN that he will take some time off from coaching and pursue television. Last week, he was a guest analyst on CBS for their March Madness coverage.

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey tells ESPN he interviewed for USF, but was not offered the job. He said he's going to take some time off and pursue television. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 21, 2023

