Mike Brey not offered USF coaching job; expected to pursue television
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When Mike Brey announced he was stepping away from the Notre Dame men’s basketball team after 23 years at the helm, he said he was only retiring from South Bend winters, but not from coaching.
On Monday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported he was interviewing with South Florida about their head coaching vacancy. On Tuesday night, Thamel reported that Brey did indeed interview, but he was not offered the job.
Instead, Brey reportedly told ESPN that he will take some time off from coaching and pursue television. Last week, he was a guest analyst on CBS for their March Madness coverage.
