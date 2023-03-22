Medical Moment: The new device fighting diastolic heart failure

(WNDU) - Diastolic heart failure happens when the left ventricle of a person’s heart becomes stiff. It prevents blood flow from the heart into the lungs.

Now, for the first time, doctors are testing a tiny device designed to relieve the pressure and give patients back their lives.

Yardwork makes Cecil Hamilton happy because, until very recently, this was impossible.

“My legs hurt all the time,” Hamilton recalled. “I was constantly out of breath.”

Hamilton had diastolic heart failure or DHF. The pumping chamber of his heart was stiff.

“You can imagine it as the heart becomes more of a copper pipe than a water balloon,” said Scott Lilly, MD, an interventional cardiologist at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

Hamilton was hospitalized regularly for years, but a visit from the oldest of his eight grandchildren strengthened his resolve to get healthy.

“She was scared to death,” Hamilton said. “I said, ‘Then, I gotta do something. I don’t know what, but something. I don’t want to see that look in my granddaughter’s eyes again.’”

That something was this. Hamilton’s doctors asked him to take part in a randomized trial of a new device. In some patients, doctors threaded a catheter through the leg into the heart to create a small path between the upper chambers. Then, doctors implanted the dime-sized device called an interatrial shunt.

“That valve allows the blood to go from the left side to the right side,” Dr. Lilly said. “Presumptively reduces the amount of congestion in the lungs.”

While Hamilton didn’t know for sure that he had received the device, he could breathe better as soon as he woke up.

He’s now back to driving a bus for Ohio State’s sports teams and bowling with his grandchildren.

“I love being with my grandchildren!” Hamilton exclaimed.

And getting his yard ready for another spring season.

Cecil Hamilton’s doctors have since confirmed that he did receive the interatrial shunt device, which is designed to stay in place in a patient’s heart permanently. A phase three clinical trial is underway to confirm earlier the finding that showed patients improved with the device, and then the FDA will consider it for approval.

