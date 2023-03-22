Man arrested after high-speed chase begins in Michigan, ends in Indiana

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich./LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Washington D.C. man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he led them on a high-speed chase that began in Michigan and ended in Indiana.

According to the St. Joseph County (Mich.) Sheriff’s Office, White Pigeon police attempted to stop a white SUV that was speeding through the village just before 7:30 p.m. Police say the SUV did not stop and instead traveled east on US-12 at speeds of up to 130 mph.

As the chase reached Sturgis Township, officers with the Sturgis Police Department deployed stop sticks. Despite their efforts, the SUV headed south into Indiana, where the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police eventually took over the chase.

The chase then continued west on the Indiana Toll Road before the SUV led officers back east and into the parking lot of a Holiday Inn that is located just south of the state line. That’s where police say the suspect, a 33-year-old Washington D.C. man, got out of the SUV and tried to run away from them.

He was eventually taken into custody and booked into the LaGrange County Jail. He faces numerous charges, including fleeing and eluding.

No injuries were reported in the chase.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.