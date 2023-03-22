Indiana Legislature advances bill banning gender-affirming care

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana lawmakers are moving forward with legislation to ban gender-affirming care for minors in the state.

The Indiana House Public Health Committee passed SB-480 on Tuesday, meaning it will move on to the full House for consideration.

If passed there, the bill will head to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk.

The bill would prohibit physicians or practitioners from knowingly providing gender-affirming care and gender transition procedures to a minor.

“We’re not looking at medical facts, we’re not looking at the mental health facts, and we’re not listening to people who are living this experience,” said Chelsea McDonnel, the founder of Mad Voters. “We are taking all of our opinions and all of our bias, and we’re using that instead of looking at the truth.”

The bill would ban other gender-affirming care, like puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

