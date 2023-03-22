Indiana bill requiring AEDs at school athletic events advances

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - An Indiana bill that would require AEDs and heart emergency plans for school athletic events is a step closer to being approved by state lawmakers.

On Wednesday, the Statehouse heard SB-369, known as “Jake’s Law” which is authored by Senator Linda Rogers from Granger.

The legislation’s already cleared the state senate.

At the hearing, several people testified, including Julie West, the mother of Bill’s namesake. Her son, Jake, died after going into cardiac arrest at a LaPorte High School football practice in 2013.

She says an AED wasn’t on the sidelines but rather, in the coach’s office.

“I have said since day one, since I’ve lost Jake, I don’t blame anyone or judge anyone,” West said. “They did - they did the best they could with the information and tools they had at that time. But today, we know what to do to be prepared when a child or someone on school grounds suffers sudden cardiac arrest because it’s not if, it’s when. And if we aren’t prepared when we know it needs to be done, then we are to blame.”

State representatives are expected to vote on the bill next week.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.