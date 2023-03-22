Indiana bill requiring AEDs at school athletic events advances

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - An Indiana bill that would require AEDs and heart emergency plans for school athletic events is a step closer to being approved by state lawmakers.

On Wednesday, the Statehouse heard SB-369, known as “Jake’s Law” which is authored by Senator Linda Rogers from Granger.

The legislation’s already cleared the state senate.

At the hearing, several people testified, including Julie West, the mother of Bill’s namesake. Her son, Jake, died after going into cardiac arrest at a LaPorte High School football practice in 2013.

She says an AED wasn’t on the sidelines but rather, in the coach’s office.

“I have said since day one, since I’ve lost Jake, I don’t blame anyone or judge anyone,” West said. “They did - they did the best they could with the information and tools they had at that time. But today, we know what to do to be prepared when a child or someone on school grounds suffers sudden cardiac arrest because it’s not if, it’s when. And if we aren’t prepared when we know it needs to be done, then we are to blame.”

State representatives are expected to vote on the bill next week.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exterior of Walmart on Portage Road in South Bend.
Walmart on Portage Road to close in April
Elkhart man dies in three-vehicle crash in Cass County
One person was shot at Belleville Park Apartments in South Bend on Monday, March 13, 2023.
2 charged with murder in shooting death of South Bend man, 1 still at large
Durojai Mason
South Bend Police: Woman arrested after drunkenly crashing vehicle, attacking officers
An investigation is underway.
Police identify Rochester man killed in single-vehicle crash on US-31

Latest News

Walmart closing follow up
Walmart on Portage Road to close; what comes next?
New names are now heading up the quarterbacks, the offensive line, and the special teams units.
Freeman talks new coaches on Day 1 of spring football
‘Pocket’ park headed to downtown Mishawaka.
‘Pocket’ park headed to downtown Mishawaka
Pocket park coming to downtown Mishawaka
Pocket park coming to downtown Mishawaka