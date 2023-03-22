Important reminders during Poison Prevention Week

Important reminders during Poison Prevention Week
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Poison Prevention Week is March 19 – 25.

It’s a week to spread awareness about the dangers in your home so that you, your children, and pets stay safe.

Things like medications, vitamins and even toothpaste can be toxic if kids get ahold of them.

All old or unused prescription drugs should be placed in secure medication drop boxes.

It’s also important to be aware of foods that are toxic to pets like chocolate, grapes and raisins.

“Also, there’s a product called xylitol which is a sweetener that’s used in some sugar free products,” said Dave Cherrone, retired Clay Fire Marshal. “It’s found in some non-brand name peanut butters. Read the label to see if it’s got it in there because that’s very hazardous.”

And another reminder – carbon monoxide poisoning happens in homes every year which imitates flu-like symptoms and can ultimately kill you.

So it’s important to always have a working carbon monoxide detector.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exterior of Walmart on Portage Road in South Bend.
Walmart on Portage Road to close in April
Elkhart man dies in three-vehicle crash in Cass County
Durojai Mason
South Bend Police: Woman arrested after drunkenly crashing vehicle, attacking officers
One person was shot at Belleville Park Apartments in South Bend on Monday, March 13, 2023.
2 charged with murder in shooting death of South Bend man, 1 still at large
An investigation is underway.
Police identify Rochester man killed in single-vehicle crash on US-31

Latest News

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey jogs onto the court before an NCAA college basketball game...
Mike Brey not offered USF coaching job; expected to pursue television
Brey reportedly told ESPN that he will take some time off from coaching and pursue television.
Mike Brey not offered USF coaching job; expected to pursue television
Brandywine boys hoops advances to state semifinals
The Brandywine boys basketball team is Breslin-bound after defeating Pewamo-Westphalia 71-62 on...
Brandywine boys hoops advances to state semifinals