Important reminders during Poison Prevention Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Poison Prevention Week is March 19 – 25.

It’s a week to spread awareness about the dangers in your home so that you, your children, and pets stay safe.

Things like medications, vitamins and even toothpaste can be toxic if kids get ahold of them.

All old or unused prescription drugs should be placed in secure medication drop boxes.

It’s also important to be aware of foods that are toxic to pets like chocolate, grapes and raisins.

“Also, there’s a product called xylitol which is a sweetener that’s used in some sugar free products,” said Dave Cherrone, retired Clay Fire Marshal. “It’s found in some non-brand name peanut butters. Read the label to see if it’s got it in there because that’s very hazardous.”

And another reminder – carbon monoxide poisoning happens in homes every year which imitates flu-like symptoms and can ultimately kill you.

So it’s important to always have a working carbon monoxide detector.

