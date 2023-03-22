Housing approved, commercial development rejected for former Nye’s Apple Barn property

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The former Nye’s Apple Barn property could soon be home to new housing, but you won’t see any other development there for now.

The St. Joseph Township Planning Commission rejected a gas station and other business developments on the site. However, the commission gave the OK for apartments to be built on the land.

The planning commission cited noise concerns, increased traffic issues, and displeasure from nearby residents.

“You add the traffic congestion that is there now. Morning and afternoon, it is a nightmare as far as people that are coming towards Berrien Springs or South Bend, or coming the other direction from St. Joe, its a lot of traffic,” said Ray Matejckzyk of the St. Joseph Township Planning Commission. “Just did not fit in with what I see as St. Joe Township, and our job from the planning commission is to do what’s best for the township and residents. This just did not fit; in my view, from what I saw, that’s why I voted no.”

Nye’s Farm owner was not happy with the commission’s decision, and it’s unclear if they will make amendments to their PUD application going forward.

A timetable was not specified.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.