Halle Bailey praises ‘Little Mermaid’ co-star Melissa McCarthy for helping her advocate for herself

“The Little Mermaid” will hit theaters May 26. (Source: Walt Disney Studios)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The actress who plays Ariel in the upcoming release of “The Little Mermaid” on the big screen says she has found her voice on set.

Singer and actress Halle Bailey will star in the live-action remake of the Disney classic.

Bailey admitted in an interview with CNN that she struggled to speak up for herself in professional working environments.

But the Grammy-nominated artist said her “Mermaid” co-star, Melissa McCarthy, helped her overcome those feelings.

McCarthy plays the villainous sea witch Ursula in the movie.

Bailey said she watched McCarthy being comfortable advocating for herself on set, which encouraged Bailey to do the same.

Bailey and McCarthy hit theaters in the premiere of the new live-action “The Little Mermaid” on May 26.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exterior of Walmart on Portage Road in South Bend.
Walmart on Portage Road to close in April
Elkhart man dies in three-vehicle crash in Cass County
One person was shot at Belleville Park Apartments in South Bend on Monday, March 13, 2023.
2 charged with murder in shooting death of South Bend man, 1 still at large
Durojai Mason
South Bend Police: Woman arrested after drunkenly crashing vehicle, attacking officers
An investigation is underway.
Police identify Rochester man killed in single-vehicle crash on US-31

Latest News

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: 2 administrators shot at Denver high school
FILE - This is a 2020 Camaro on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb....
GM to stop making the Camaro; successor may be in works
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
8-year-old killed in freak accident playing basketball donates organs, including heart
FILE - The teen told officers that two others may have been shot and authorities spent the...
2 teens killed, 1 wounded in shooting near NC middle school
A missing stuffed pig was reunited with its owner.
‘Pete’ the stuffed pig reunited with family after being left behind on plane