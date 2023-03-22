Grindr to distribute free home HIV tests

Grindr is distributing free home HIV tests.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) - A popular LGBTQ+ dating app is working to combat the spread of HIV.

Grindr is distributing free at-home HIV tests to users in the United States as part of a new public health initiative.

HIV continues to affect the gay, bi and trans-community more than many other groups.

The test is now available to order from the app’s main menu. Just look for the “free HIV home test” button.

People will get an OraQuick kit. It is an FDA-approved, over-the-counter test that works by swabbing the gums. Results take about 20 minutes.

Grindr partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Emory University and Building Healthy Online Communities, a consortium of public health programs and gay dating apps.

