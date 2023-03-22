Gov. Whitmer meets with high school students, parents over education initiative

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to make college more affordable.

The governor visited Bay City to speak with high schoolers, teachers, and parents at a roundtable about the “Michigan Achievement Scholarship.”

The scholarship initiative, which was passed in 2022, gets the state closer to achieving its “Sixty by 30″ goal to have 60% of people earn a degree or skills certificate by 2030. The program offers up to $27,500 for undergrads who graduate from a Michigan high school with a diploma or equivalent in 2023 or after.

“There’s so much good stuff happening all across our state, but as you talk to young people, making sure they know about the opportunities, filling out the FAFSA, getting the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, knocking off tens of thousands off of an education beyond high school,” Gov. Whitmer said. “That opens up doors for people and creates opportunity.”

Scholarships are renewable for up to three years at a community college and up to five years at a private or public university.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exterior of Walmart on Portage Road in South Bend.
Walmart on Portage Road to close in April
Elkhart man dies in three-vehicle crash in Cass County
Police investigating burglary at Elkhart’s Hall of Heroes Museum
Traiv On McClellan
Suspect arrested in shooting at South Bend apartment complex
Body pulled from St. Joseph River in Elkhart

Latest News

Resolution approved to find other ways to fund Portage Manor
Resolution approved to find other ways to fund Portage Manor
Irish defeat Miami in home opener.
Irish defeat Miami in home opener
Irish defeat Valpo in home opener.
Irish defeat Valpo in home opener
Gov. Whitmer speaks on '60 by 30' initiative.
Gov. Whitmer speaks on '60 by 30' initiative