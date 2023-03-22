Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman announces resignation

Stutsman stepping down as mayor to become CEO of Lacasa
Jeremy Stutsman
Jeremy Stutsman(The Stutsman for Mayor Campaign)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman announced on Wednesday that he is stepping down as the city’s mayor later this year.

Stutsman has served as Goshen’s mayor since 2016. Prior to becoming mayor, he served in the Goshen City Council as an at-large member from 2008 to 2016. He also served in the Redevelopment Commission and Community Relations Commission during that time.

In his resignation letter, Stutsman said that he was recently presented with the opportunity to become the CEO of Lacasa, a nonprofit housing agency in Elkhart County.

Stutsman announced back in December that he would seek a third term as Goshen’s mayor. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, it’s too late for his name to be removed from the primary ballots in May. However, a new candidate will be slated for the fall election to face the Republican challenger.

Stutsman says he will be working closely with Goshen’s next mayor to develop a positive transition process.

You can read Stutsman’s full resignation letter below:

