Dr. Joseph Cerbin voted next health officer in St. Joseph County

By Monica Murphy
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - County officials voted to hire a new St. Joseph County health officer on Tuesday.

Dr. Joseph Cerbin was voted in during a council and commissioners meeting. Despite there being confusion if Cerbin will serve as a part-time permanent health officer, or a part-time interim health officer.

Deputy Health Officer Mark Fox says he looks forward to educating Cerbin on their strategic plan and initiatives to promote the health of residents of the county.

“I voted against the resolution not based upon Dr. Cerbin,” said Rafael Morton, councilmember for St. Joseph County. “From what I hear, he’s an outstanding doctor, very capable. His gentlemen, from what I understand, this doctor has said he is only going to do this on an interim basis and a part-time basis, but the state statute says we have appointed this new health officer for a four-year term.”

Dr. Bob Einterz announced he would step down at the end of March.

Dr. Cerbin will start his new position on April 1.

