Brandywine boys hoops advances to state semifinals

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Mich. (WNDU) - The Brandywine boys basketball team is Breslin-bound after defeating Pewamo-Westphalia 71-62 on Tuesday night in the Division 3 boys basketball state quarterfinals at Portage Central.

The Bobcats (25-2) were led on offense by Nylen Goins, who scored 19 points. Meanwhile, Byron Linley and Jaremiah Palmer added to Brandywine’s balanced attack with 15 points and 12 points, respectively.

The Bobcats advance to the Division 3 state semifinals on Thursday afternoon at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center, where they will face Traverse City St. Francis (23-4). Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

Brandywine’s semifinal matchup will follow the other semifinal at noon between Flint Beecher (22-4) and Ecorse (20-4). The winners will meet in the state championship on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs announce new specialty food items for 2023 season

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The new specialty food items include walking tacos, cheesesteak fries, and an Indiana favorite — pork tenderloin sandwiches!

Sports

Minor league baseball team coming to Elkhart County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Elkhart County Miracle is an expansion team of the independent Northern League, with includes teams across northern Indiana and the Chicagoland area.

Sports

Semi-pro soccer team in Goshen gearing up for first season

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Goshen City FC has joined the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) as a new member and will begin its first season in April.

College

Miami women hold off Indiana rally to advance in March Madness

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Monday’s stunner capped two monumental moments this weekend for Miami (21-12) and a wild second round in the NCAA Tournament with two No. 1 seeds falling in consecutive days.

Latest News

High School

NorthWood boys hoops to play for first state title in program history

Updated: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The NorthWood Panthers were the only local Indiana team to punch their ticket to Indianapolis in the semi-state round this past weekend.

Notre Dame

Irish dance into Sweet 16, gear up for rematch against Maryland

Updated: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Revenge is likely on Notre Dame's mind, as Maryland handed the Irish their first loss of the season back in December.

Notre Dame

Former ND coach Mike Brey reportedly in talks for USF head coaching job

Updated: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Brey has interviewed for the head coaching job at the University of South Florida.

College

Bethel men’s basketball wins NCCAA national championship

Updated: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Pilots defeated Clinton College 78-72 on Saturday night to claim the 2023 NCCAA National Championship.

College

Wong, Miller lead Miami past Indiana, into Sweet 16

Updated: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers (23-12), who have not been to the Sweet 16 since 2016.

College

Reese, LSU top Michigan in 2nd round of March Madness

Updated: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Laila Phelia scored 20 points for Michigan, which opened the second half with a 7-0 run to pull as close as eight points, but quickly went back down by double-digits for good.