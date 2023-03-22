Brandywine boys hoops advances to state semifinals

PORTAGE, Mich. (WNDU) - The Brandywine boys basketball team is Breslin-bound after defeating Pewamo-Westphalia 71-62 on Tuesday night in the Division 3 boys basketball state quarterfinals at Portage Central.

The Bobcats (25-2) were led on offense by Nylen Goins, who scored 19 points. Meanwhile, Byron Linley and Jaremiah Palmer added to Brandywine’s balanced attack with 15 points and 12 points, respectively.

The Bobcats advance to the Division 3 state semifinals on Thursday afternoon at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center, where they will face Traverse City St. Francis (23-4). Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

Brandywine’s semifinal matchup will follow the other semifinal at noon between Flint Beecher (22-4) and Ecorse (20-4). The winners will meet in the state championship on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.