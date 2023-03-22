2 teens killed, 1 wounded in shooting near NC middle school

FILE - The teen told officers that two others may have been shot and authorities spent the...
FILE - The teen told officers that two others may have been shot and authorities spent the night using a drone and a cadaver dog to search the area.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Two 16-year-old boys were killed and one was wounded in a shooting in Durham, North Carolina, officials said.

The three teens were shot Tuesday night near Brogden Middle School, news outlets reported, citing the Durham Police Department. Officers initially responded to a report of a juvenile shot and found the victim’s parents had taken him to a hospital, police said.

The teen told officers that two others may have been shot and authorities spent the night using a drone and a cadaver dog to search the area. The bodies of the two other teens were found Wednesday morning after daylight, according to the reports. The hospitalized teen was in stable condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have not released the teens’ identities. They said the shooting does not appear to be random, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exterior of Walmart on Portage Road in South Bend.
Walmart on Portage Road to close in April
Elkhart man dies in three-vehicle crash in Cass County
One person was shot at Belleville Park Apartments in South Bend on Monday, March 13, 2023.
2 charged with murder in shooting death of South Bend man, 1 still at large
Durojai Mason
South Bend Police: Woman arrested after drunkenly crashing vehicle, attacking officers
An investigation is underway.
Police identify Rochester man killed in single-vehicle crash on US-31

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the Parental Rights in Education bill at Classical...
DeSantis to expand ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law to all grades
FILE - This is a 2020 Camaro on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb....
GM to stop making the Camaro; successor may be in works
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand
SBPD launches problem property reporting tool for residents
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: 2 administrators shot at Denver high school