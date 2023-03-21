St. Joe County ski equipment for sale this Sunday

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Opportunity is knocking for skiers looking to upgrade their gear.

That’s because the Saint Joe County Parks Department is replacing its supply of cross-country ski rental equipment.

And this Sunday is your chance to buy that gear. About 100 pairs of skis and boots are available.

“It’s a great deal a lot of our boots almost look brand new,” said Jamie Hancock, Leisure Services manager. “Skis with the very limited winters we had, They still have a lot of life in them, So a set can range you depending on what size, anywhere from 40 to 65 dollars.”

The ski equipment sale will happen Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s happening inside the white barn at Saint Patrick’s Park on Laurel Road.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.