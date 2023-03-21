St. Joe County ski equipment for sale this Sunday

By Mark Peterson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Opportunity is knocking for skiers looking to upgrade their gear.

That’s because the Saint Joe County Parks Department is replacing its supply of cross-country ski rental equipment.

And this Sunday is your chance to buy that gear. About 100 pairs of skis and boots are available.

“It’s a great deal a lot of our boots almost look brand new,” said Jamie Hancock, Leisure Services manager. “Skis with the very limited winters we had, They still have a lot of life in them, So a set can range you depending on what size, anywhere from 40 to 65 dollars.”

The ski equipment sale will happen Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s happening inside the white barn at Saint Patrick’s Park on Laurel Road.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating burglary at Elkhart’s Hall of Heroes Museum
Traiv On McClellan
Suspect arrested in shooting at South Bend apartment complex
Body pulled from St. Joseph River in Elkhart
Elkhart man dies in three-vehicle crash in Cass County
Kenneth Nipper was convicted on nine counts of molestation.
Elkhart man convicted for child molestation

Latest News

South Bend Cubs announce new specialty food items for 2023 season
Opposition grows to the construction proposal of highway maintenance garage.
Opposition grows to construction proposal of highway maintenance garage
Minor league baseball team coming to Elkhart County
The Elkhart County Miracle is an expansion team of the independent Northern League.
Minor league baseball team coming to Elkhart County