South Bend launches fund for employers of high-skill immigrants

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend has officially launched its “High Skill Immigration Fund.”

The initiative matches employer costs up to $4,000 per H-1B visa candidate that the employer applied to sponsor in the 2023 H-1B visa lottery. An H-1B visa is a visa available for U.S. employers to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations, which require the application of specialized knowledge.

“I look forward to helping businesses hire exceptional employees to boost our local economy through the help of this fund,” said Mayor James Mueller. “We have world-class universities with top global talent in this region, and this fund will help make South Bend a city where newcomers with high-demand skills can work, live, and thrive.”

Funds will be awarded on a rolling basis, and applications will close on June 1, 2023.

For an FAQ on the High Skill Immigration Fund, click here.

For an application to the High Skill Immigration Fund, click here.

