South Bend launches fund for employers of high-skill immigrants

South Bend unveils ‘High Skill Immigration Fund’
South Bend unveils ‘High Skill Immigration Fund’(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend has officially launched its “High Skill Immigration Fund.”

The initiative matches employer costs up to $4,000 per H-1B visa candidate that the employer applied to sponsor in the 2023 H-1B visa lottery. An H-1B visa is a visa available for U.S. employers to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations, which require the application of specialized knowledge.

“I look forward to helping businesses hire exceptional employees to boost our local economy through the help of this fund,” said Mayor James Mueller. “We have world-class universities with top global talent in this region, and this fund will help make South Bend a city where newcomers with high-demand skills can work, live, and thrive.”

Funds will be awarded on a rolling basis, and applications will close on June 1, 2023.

For an FAQ on the High Skill Immigration Fund, click here.

For an application to the High Skill Immigration Fund, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traiv On McClellan
Suspect arrested in shooting at South Bend apartment complex
Body pulled from St. Joseph River in Elkhart
A GoFundMe has been started after the Hall of Heroes Museum in Elkhart was robbed on Sunday...
Elkhart’s Hall of Heroes Museum robbed; GoFundMe started to repair damages
Teenage girl seriously injured in Elkhart County crash
Kenneth Nipper was convicted on nine counts of molestation.
Elkhart man convicted for child molestation

Latest News

Monday marked the first Mishawaka Common Council meeting since 16 News Now obtained body camera...
MPD traffic stop briefly discussed during common council meeting
Recommendation to close Clay High School as part of Facilities Master Plan
Recommendation to close Clay High School as part of Facilities Master Plan
Saint Joseph Health System hosting hiring event on Wednesday.
Saint Joseph Health System hosting hiring event on Wednesday
The search narrows for a new director of South Bend’s Community Police Review Board on March...
Search narrows for director of South Bend’s Community Police Review Board