South Bend Cubs announce new specialty food items for 2023 season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you plan attending a South Bend Cubs game this upcoming season, you better show up to Four Winds Field hungry…

In addition to fan favorites like hot dogs and popcorn, the South Bend Cubs announced on Tuesday that they will be serving up a new specialty food item for every homestand this upcoming season. Meanwhile, each COPA game will feature menu items with a Hispanic flare.

“Last year, we added some enticing variety to the menu at Four Winds Field and fans loved it,” said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart in a press release. “We wanted to continue to present fans with tasty and unique options.”

The new specialty food items include walking tacos, cheesesteak fries, and an Indiana favorite — pork tenderloin sandwiches!

Here’s the full list of the new items and where to find them in the ballpark:

Homestand Food Items

April 11-16 : Loaded Walking Taco (available at Cubs Cantina on the 3rd base side)

April 25-30 : Bacon Dog (available at Burgertopia located on the 1st base side)

May 2-7 : Chicken Waffle Cone (available at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stand)

May 23-28 : Mac ‘n Cheese Bites (available at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stand)

June 6-11 : Cheesesteak Fries (available at Steakadelphia cart on 1st and 3rd base side)

June 20-25 : Apple Empanada Sundae (available at Sweet Spot located next to Gate A)

July 4-9 : Pork Tenderloin Sandwich (available at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stand)

July 18-23 : Fried Pickles (available at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stand)

August 1-6 : Popcorn Shrimp (available at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stand)

August 22-27 : Mac ‘n Cheese Dog (available at the Clark and Addison concessions stand)

September 5-10 : Fried Cheesesteak À La Mode (available at Sweet Spot located next to Gate A)

COPA/Cinco De Mayo Food Items

Elotes Bowl: Elotes, Cilantro Lime Rice, Carnitas (available at Cubs Cantina on the 3rd base side)

Empanada Nachos: Empanadas topped with roasted pork and salsa verde (available at Smokey Joe’s located next to Gate B)

