Semi-pro soccer team in Goshen gearing up for first season

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A new semi-professional soccer team in Goshen is gearing up for its first season this spring!

Goshen City FC has joined the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) as a new member and will begin its first season in April. The team will compete in the UPSL Pro Premier Midwest Central Conference, with Goshen College as its home venue.

Goshen City FC was founded in the spring of 2022 by Henrique Castelhano Eichenberger, who at the time was a student at Goshen College and a captain of the college’s soccer club for three years.

The team will be led in its first season by head coach Tyler Born, a former player for Goshen High School and Goshen College.

GCFC will play its first match on April 8 in Wisconsin. The team’s first home game is slated for May 6. The team’s full UPSL regular season schedule is listed below.

For more information on Goshen City FC, head to the team’s website.

Goshen City FC 2023 UPSL Midwest Central Division Schedule (home games listed in bold, all times Eastern)

April 8 – Isthmus City FC – Madison College (Madison, Wis.) – 4 p.m.

April 15 – Springfield FC – Springfield Area Soccer Association (Springfield, Ill.) – 4 p.m.***

April 22 – Chicago Nation FC – College of DuPage Stadium (Glen Ellyn, Ill.) – 8:30 p.m.

April 29 – Round Lake Evolution FC – Round Lake High School (Round Lake, Ill.) – 7 p.m.

May 6 – Panathinaikos Chicago – Goshen College Soccer Complex – 8 p.m.

May 13 – United Serbian SC – Goshen College Soccer Complex – 6 p.m.

May 20 – Sueno FC – Joliet Memorial Stadium (Joliet, Ill.) – 8:45 p.m.

June 3 – Wisloka Chicago – Goshen College Soccer Complex – 8 p.m.

June 10 – Chicago Strikers – Olympic Park Field 1 (Schaumburg, Ill.) – 7:30 p.m.

June 18 – Lake FC – Goshen College Soccer Complex – 6 p.m.

*** - listed as a home game for Goshen City FC, but will be played in Springfield, Ill.

