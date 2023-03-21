Search narrows for director of South Bend's Community Police Review Board.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council is finally starting to narrow down its candidates for director of South Bend’s Community Police Review Bones.

Five candidates were given invitations to the St. Joseph Community Library for their final pitch to the board and the public.

They candidates are: Stephanie Ball, Charles King, Randy Peppers, Julius Rhodes, and Matt Topelian. Candidates were asked a series of question from the general public and board regarding goals for the job, possible police reform, and how to keep police accountable in South Bend.

“I feel that my experiences make me a stand-out candidate,” said Stephanie Ball. “Again, a passion for the community, understanding some of the different stakeholders in the community, and why this newly formed position is so important.”

Its been nearly 20 months since the position was last filled when Joshua Reynolds resigned in August 2021.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.