Saint Joseph Health System to host hiring event for dieticians, athletic trainers
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Health System is hosting a hiring event!
“Walk-in Wednesday” is an in-person hiring event available for fitness and nutrition-oriented individuals at the Mishawaka Medical Center on Wednesday, March 22. Attendees can interact with recruiters and leaders in three sessions from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SJHS is hiring for the following positions:
- Registered Dieticians
- Food & Nutrition Associates
- Environmental Services Associates
- Athletic Trainers
Experienced applicants, new graduates, or soon-to-be graduates are encouraged to apply.
Pre-registration is not required but recommended by clicking here.
Mishawaka Medical Center is located at 5215 Holy Cross Pkwy.
