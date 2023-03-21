Saint Joseph Health System to host hiring event for dieticians, athletic trainers

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Health System is hosting a hiring event!

“Walk-in Wednesday” is an in-person hiring event available for fitness and nutrition-oriented individuals at the Mishawaka Medical Center on Wednesday, March 22. Attendees can interact with recruiters and leaders in three sessions from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SJHS is hiring for the following positions:

  • Registered Dieticians
  • Food & Nutrition Associates
  • Environmental Services Associates
  • Athletic Trainers

Experienced applicants, new graduates, or soon-to-be graduates are encouraged to apply.

Pre-registration is not required but recommended by clicking here.

Mishawaka Medical Center is located at 5215 Holy Cross Pkwy.

