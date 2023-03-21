Rochester man dead after single-vehicle crash on US-31

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a Rochester man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

According to the Indiana State Police, authorities responded to calls of a serious crash on U.S. 31 near 4A Road around 4:30 p.m. A preliminary crash report reveals that a white Dodge, driven by a 35-year-old Rochester man, was traveling northbound on U.S. 31 when it ran off the road to the right for an unknown reason. The Dodge then struck a concrete bridge abutment. Despite life-saving measures from first responders, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim of the crash has not been identified at this time.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are factors in the crash.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

