Opposition grows to construction proposal of highway maintenance garage

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - The future of much of the St. Joseph County park system is tied to the controversial construction of a new highway department maintenance garage.

Plans to build a park on 115 acres at Anderson and Beech date back to 1999, when the land was purchased by the St. Joseph County Park Board.

Plans to add a new county highway maintenance garage to the mix are much more recent.

“It would be, it’s supposed to be a satellite, and that’s to allow the driver’s not have to drive all the way back to Riverside to get salt and fuel,” said Park Board President Larry Catanzarite.

Fueling controversy is the very idea of snowplows loading up and filling up so close to a park, and it brought a standing-room-only crowd to today’s park board meeting.

“If there’s an industrial area, then that would be, to me, oh, I sell real estate. That’s what I do. I know a lot about land values, so that, to me, is a better place to put this instead of in the middle of a residential area,” Bruce Gorden told board members.

“If the garage is built in this location, will we ever be able to drink from the tap again without fear of it being contaminated?” asked Mary, who lives across the street from the property in question.

“My worst fear, a couple of worst fears. Number one, it’s unsightly as all those facilities are, unfortunately, with the industrial-type buildings, and number two: the increased traffic on Anderson Road, with trucks, fuel tanks, tankers, and such, and then again, the inevitable contamination of the groundwater,” said Ken Slack.

A proposed agreement between the park board and the county commissioners calls for the park board to transfer seven acres of land for the garage project.

The county would provide $1.7 million in American Rescue Plan funding for the design and development of the Granger area park.

In the agreement, the county also commits to quick action on a $4 million bond that would pay for park improvements elsewhere, leaving the fate of the parks and the garage tied for the time being.

“Trying to unhook that. Say, okay, you got the money, let’s build a park, and we’ll help and support you finding another place to put the garage,” Park Board President Larry Catanzarite told 16 News Now.

The commissioners have already approved the proposed agreement. The park board has yet to take a vote.

