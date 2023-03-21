One School at a Time: Moran Elementary Wins Martin’s Grant

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - Rehearsals are underway for an elementary school musical. For the first time ever at PHM’s Moran Elementary, they plan to fill their auditorium to shine a light on the performing arts. Thanks, in part, to Martin’s Super Markets’ One School at a Time $1,000 grant.

“I’m a performer,” said 2nd grader Emmarose Scott. “I like to sing. I like to dance.”

Emmarose is really looking forward to what’s coming to the stage in May- the school’s first musical!

“I’m really excited because it’s going to be a really good opportunity for all of the Moran kids that want to do it, to get together and sing and dance and it’s just going to be really fun,” Emmarose said.

But it almost didn’t happen.

“The rights alone cost $845. That’s a pretty hefty price tag,” said music teacher Laura Scott.

And that’s why Scott applied for a One School at a Time grant.

“It’s happening because of WNDU and Martin’s grant. We weren’t sure of where we were going to get the funds to pay to pay for the rights to this musical and now, we have them so, thank you,” Scott said.

“Junie B. Jones” was an easy choice. The kids are familiar with the popular book series and the antics of the lead character.

“I really thought it would appeal to a lot of kids because she’s silly, she’s spunky. And I just thought a lot of kids would come out for the show,” said Scott.

“I like Junie B. Jones because she has a unique style. And you never know what she’s going to come up with and have her new ideas,” said Grace Cramer, 5th grade.

Music class is her favorite class of the day. She’s not alone.

“If I’m ever having a bad day, I can always come to music, and it’ll cheer me up,” said 5th grader Wade Bennett. He says he’s an athlete who really enjoys Mrs. Scott’s class.

“It’s just something you can look forward to, and it’s not always like the same stuff,” Wade said. “I’m pretty good at singing …maybe not so much dancing.”

And to Mrs. Scott, that’s just fine.

“If you make a mistake, it’s ok. You can sing and dance through it,” said Scott.

She hopes all students will find their own creative outlet.

“That’s why I do it. I love music, and I love what these kids can do with it,” said Scott.

“I just like being in front of a lot of people,” said first grader Molly High. She’s really looking forward to the musical in May.

“I just think it’s going to be really fun,” said Molly.

Junie B. Jones, The Musical will be held at Moran Elementary on May 11 and 12.

If you would like to nominate your school for a thousand-dollar One School at a Time grant from Martin’s Super Markets, click here for the entry form: One School at a Time - Nominate Your School

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.