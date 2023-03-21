Minor league baseball team coming to Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Minor league baseball is coming to Elkhart County at the end of May!

The Elkhart County Miracle is an expansion team of the independent Northern League, with includes teams across northern Indiana and the Chicagoland area.

Organizers say the Miracle has a 30-man roster that is made up of college eligible and minor league prospects. Team President Craig Wallin says you may recognize some of them if you’re from the area.

“Right now, it’s shaping up that about 25%, maybe a little higher, will be players that you’ll maybe recognize from high school from the area, from Elkhart County, and from colleges that live here in the Elkhart County area, or have lived here at some point in time,” Wallin says.”

The team will open its season on May 31. Home games will be played at the NorthWood “Field of Dreams” development in Nappanee.

“We wanted to develop something that had been missing for years, and I think minor league sports is a great answer to that,” Wallin says. “Having something really fun and enjoyable at a high level for people who live here is really important.”

The team projects over 30,000 fans to turn out for its first season and hopes to generate $1,000,000 in revenue.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.