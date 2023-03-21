Michigan family helps others navigate life with Down syndrome.

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Tuesday, March 21, is World Down Syndrome Day.

Now the date itself is significant, and that’s because a majority of cases are when a person has three copies of chromosome 21.

WNDU Chief Photojournalist Don Schoenfeld went to the home of a southwest Michigan family. They’re helping teach others how to navigate life with Down syndrome.

Take a look at the video above!

“No, we had no idea she was going to be born with Down syndrome,” Danielle Grandholm told 16 News Now. “They brought her over and showed her to me and I kind of thought she looked different. And I asked, does she have Down syndrome? And so the room got quiet and the doctor said, It looks like she has some markers for it. So, well, have you talked to the pediatrician…..I mean, it absolutely rocked our world.”

“It was a real emotional time trying to process all that and deal with that just when you’re expecting a typical baby and, and you’re given the news that hey, it looks like your daughter has Down syndrome,” said Matt Grandholm, Sammie’s father. “It’s, it’s, it’s a lot to try and process and handle.”

“We started Rising Kites based on our experience at the hospital,” Danielle explained. “When we received her diagnosis, the hospital was wonderful. The staff was wonderful. They treated her with so much respect, and they treated us with so much care. But when we left, we were given a printout that said, a Google printout. Describing what Down syndrome was and that is just not the most helpful thing when you when your whole world is turned over. We want to help people to not feel alone. We want them to know that there are people cheering them on that they have people they can turn to right from the get go. For so many families out there that I have heard from that just have very negative diagnosis stories where the doctors are apologetic or don’t really value the life of the child with Down syndrome. We started distributing bags in June of 2021. And so our hope is that by providing these bags, they will have answers to questions about resources about a community that they can turn to for questions. About insurance, about their state Medicaid program, about different therapies they can get, those were a lot of the questions we had.”

“Provide resources and to celebrate this, you know, to encourage the new parents who are going through this,” Matt said. “We’ve, we’ve been through it. We know how emotional and difficult it can be to try and process this. But this is truly as it’s a celebration, you know, you really, really have a gift.”

“I mean, we have had a lot of feedback from families who have received them who say it’s not just a bag is a feeling of community. It’s a feeling of support. It’s a feeling of celebration. It’s something that they, they didn’t know was even out there for them,” Danielle said. “She is sunshine; she is sass; I mean, everywhere we go, she lights people up and just brings joy everywhere we go and we hear that constantly. I mean, our hopes for Sammy are that she will continue to be celebrated her entire life and that she will continue to be just accepted with open arms into our community and just know that she is loved.”

To learn more about the Rising Kites organization, click here.

