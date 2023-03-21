Medical Moment: Cryo nerve block therapy

(WNDU) - One in 400 babies born today will develop a sunken chest.

While most of the defects are improved before the baby turns one, some become worse as the child grows. Some have surgery to correct it during their teen years.

Now, the operation is invasive and extremely painful. Now, surgeons are using a breakthrough technique to freeze the pain away.

This is what pectus excavatum, or sunken chest, looks like. A child’s breastbone literally sinks into their chest.

“It looks very dished,” said Kristen Shipman, MD, a pediatric surgeon at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

Some children are born with it; for others, it appears before puberty. It can cause kids to have trouble breathing, a rapid heartbeat, and chest pain. It can also cause a heart murmur, fatigue, and dizziness.

Pediatric surgeon Kristen Shipman at Rocky Mountain Hospital says the surgery to correct it can be painful. Now, a new groundbreaking procedure is changing that.

“We’re able to freeze each intercostal nerve that runs underneath the rib on both sides,” Dr. Shipman explained.

Cryo nerve block uses a probe that is cooled to minus 60 degrees Celsius to deaden the nerves that transmit the pain signals.

“We use two incisions along the lower ribs and we can put a camera into the chest on the left side and watch us freeze each one of those nerve bundles underneath the rib,” Dr. Shipman said.

Injuring the nerves without permanently damaging them.

“That nerve will repair itself and regrow where it was frozen,” Dr. Shipman said.

There’s less pain immediately following the surgery, the nerve block lasts for four to six months, eliminating the need for pain medication, and gives these kids a way to look and feel normal faster.

The cryo nerve block is helping treat cancer as well.

