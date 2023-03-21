Lane restrictions in place on portion of E. 12th Street in Mishawaka

Lane restrictions should be in place until Tuesday, March 28.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert in Mishawaka!

Lane restrictions will be in place on E. 12th Street between S. Main Street and Union Street starting on Tuesday at 8 a.m. Bob Frame Plumbing will be performing sewer line repair, and drivers are advised to use an alternate route to ensure road crew safety.

The restrictions are scheduled to end by Tuesday, March 28, weather permitting.

