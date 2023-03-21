Hundreds attend the Great LOGAN Nose-On Luncheon at the Century Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds gathered on Tuesday afternoon at the Century Center in downtown South Bend for the Great LOGAN Nose-On Luncheon.

The annual fundraiser invites hundreds of members from the community to come together in support of the organization. It raises money and awareness for LOGAN and all of its programs that support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This year’s keynote speaker was Lizzie Velasquez, who shared an inspirational message on anti-bullying.

“I feel so honored and very grateful to be here,” Velasquez said. “I think immediately when I walked into the room, I could feel how happy everyone is to be here. Even though we don’t all look the same or come from the same background, we know what it’s like to be bullied or have self-esteem issues, and it’s easy for us to relate to that, even when you feel like you’re alone.”

Throughout the rest of the month the whole community is invited to get in on the fun by visiting thenoseon.org to purchase swag like noses and shirts.

