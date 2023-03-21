Hundreds attend the Great LOGAN Nose-On Luncheon at the Century Center

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds gathered on Tuesday afternoon at the Century Center in downtown South Bend for the Great LOGAN Nose-On Luncheon.

The annual fundraiser invites hundreds of members from the community to come together in support of the organization. It raises money and awareness for LOGAN and all of its programs that support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This year’s keynote speaker was Lizzie Velasquez, who shared an inspirational message on anti-bullying.

“I feel so honored and very grateful to be here,” Velasquez said. “I think immediately when I walked into the room, I could feel how happy everyone is to be here. Even though we don’t all look the same or come from the same background, we know what it’s like to be bullied or have self-esteem issues, and it’s easy for us to relate to that, even when you feel like you’re alone.”

Throughout the rest of the month the whole community is invited to get in on the fun by visiting thenoseon.org to purchase swag like noses and shirts.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

St. Joe County ski equipment for sale this Sunday

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
About 100 pairs of skis and boots are available for sale this weekend at Saint Patrick's County Park.

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs announce new specialty food items for 2023 season

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The new specialty food items include walking tacos, cheesesteak fries, and an Indiana favorite — pork tenderloin sandwiches!

News

Opposition grows to construction proposal of highway maintenance garage

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
The future of much of the St. Joseph County park system is tied to the controversial construction of a new highway department maintenance garage.

Sports

Minor league baseball team coming to Elkhart County

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Elkhart County Miracle is an expansion team of the independent Northern League, with includes teams across northern Indiana and the Chicagoland area.

News

Minor league baseball team coming to Elkhart County

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Elkhart County Miracle is an expansion team of the independent Northern League.

Latest News

News

Founder releases surveillance video of burglary at Hall of Heroes Museum

Updated: 1 hour ago
The founder of the Hall of Heroes Museum in Elkhart has a message for the burglars who targeted the non-profit: Turn yourself in.

News

South Bend Community Schools reacts to school consolidation recommendations

Updated: 1 hour ago

One School At A Time

One School at a Time: Moran Elementary Wins Martin’s Grant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
For the first time ever at PHM’s Moran Elementary, they plan to fill their auditorium to shine a light on the performing arts.

News

One School at a Time: Moran Elementary Wins Martin’s Grant

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Michigan family helps others navigate life with Down syndrome

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
One southwest Michigan family is helping teach others how to navigate life with Down syndrome by starting their own non-profit organization.