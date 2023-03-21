The Great LOGAN Nose-On Luncheon gets underway Tuesday

Great LOGAN Nose-On Luncheon
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds will gather at the Century Center in South Bend for the Great LOGAN Nose-On Luncheon on Tuesday.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and the luncheon will begin at noon.

WNDU’s Tricia Sloma is the emcee for the event. This years’ keynote speaker will be Lizzie Velasquez, who will share her own inspirational message on anti-bullying.

The Great LOGAN Nose-On Luncheon is a fundraiser for the LOGAN Center, supporting their programs throughout the year.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traiv On McClellan
Suspect arrested in shooting at South Bend apartment complex
Body pulled from St. Joseph River in Elkhart
A GoFundMe has been started after the Hall of Heroes Museum in Elkhart was robbed on Sunday...
Elkhart’s Hall of Heroes Museum burglarized; GoFundMe started to repair damages
Kenneth Nipper was convicted on nine counts of molestation.
Elkhart man convicted for child molestation
Teenage girl seriously injured in Elkhart County crash

Latest News

Durojai Mason
South Bend Police: Woman arrested after drunkenly crashing vehicle, attacking officers
Semi-pro soccer team in Goshen gearing up for first season
Chuck's Weather 32123
Chuck's Weather 32123
Chuck's Weather 32123
Chuck's Weather 32123