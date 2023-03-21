The Great LOGAN Nose-On Luncheon gets underway Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds will gather at the Century Center in South Bend for the Great LOGAN Nose-On Luncheon on Tuesday.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and the luncheon will begin at noon.

WNDU’s Tricia Sloma is the emcee for the event. This years’ keynote speaker will be Lizzie Velasquez, who will share her own inspirational message on anti-bullying.

The Great LOGAN Nose-On Luncheon is a fundraiser for the LOGAN Center, supporting their programs throughout the year.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.