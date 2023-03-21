2 charged with murder in shooting death of South Bend man, 1 still at large

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people have been charged with murder after a man was shot and killed at a South Bend apartment complex last Monday.

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Jesstin Lottie and Courtney O’Neal, both 21, are charged with the murder of Daniel Henderson, 54.

Per the probable cause affidavit, police were called around to the 4700 block of Belleville Circle on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Henderson lying outside near piles of personal items suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

A witness told police that Henderson was staying at the apartment complex with his girlfriend. Henderson was told to leave the apartment with his belongings, to which he complied.

While outside, he was approached by both Lottie and O’Neal. Lottie attempted to take a box of shoes from Henderson’s belongings, and a fight ensued between the two men, with O’Neal jumping in.

The fight ended with Lottie and O’Neal running away from the area.

Voicemail messages were obtained from Henderson’s phone during the investigation, and audio can be heard of Henderson addressing someone to leave his items alone and to put the gun down. A male voice is heard warning Henderson that he is going to get shot. Sounds consistent with a fight are heard, and then the line disconnects.

Officers then retrieved video surveillance from a neighboring apartment that showed Lottie and O’Neal running through the area away from the scene. Later that day, O’Neal was brought to the police department with the same clothing on as seen in the surveillance video. While in police custody, O’Neal confirmed being present for the fight with a man but would not say who.

Investigators were able to locate social media of the pair, showing photos and interactions dating back to 2021.

A warrant for the arrest of Jesstin Lottie is still active, and he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Jesstin Lottie has been charged with murder and firearm enhancement in the shooting death of 54-year-old Daniel Henderson. (St. Joseph Prosecutor's Office)

Lottie faces one count of murder and one count of a firearm enhancement. O’Neal is charged with one count of murder and one count of assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony.

The sentencing range for firearm enhancement is five to 20 years. A level 5 felony is one to six years.

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the South Bend Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263, or leave an anonymous tip to Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP, or call 911 with time-sensitive information.

