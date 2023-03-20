Wong, Miller lead Miami past Indiana, into Sweet 16

Miami's Bensley Joseph (4) blocks a shot by Indiana's Race Thompson (25) in the first half of a...
Miami's Bensley Joseph (4) blocks a shot by Indiana's Race Thompson (25) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller led a decisive second-half spurt for Miami, which beat Indiana 85-69 Sunday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to reach its second straight Sweet 16.

Wong, the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year who was limited to five points in a first-round win over Drake, had 27 points and eight rebounds for coach Jim Larrañaga’s fifth-seeded Hurricanes (27-7), the only ACC team left in March Madness.

Miller, who had seven points on Friday, scored 19, while Indianapolis native Nijel Pack had 10 of his 12 points in the first half, getting Miami off to a fast start that allowed it to lead most of the game and end Indiana’s hopes of a sixth national title.

Miami will face top-seeded Houston in the Midwest Region semifinals in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday.

All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers (23-12), who have not been to the Sweet 16 since 2016. Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino added 19 points and Race Thompson had 11.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother charged in LaPorte County crash that resulted in daughter’s death
SEMI-STATE: NorthWood punches ticket to state final; Penn, Glenn, Marquette fall short
Cayden Collins
20-year-old man arrested following fatal hit-and-run crash in Kosciusko County
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed

Latest News

LSU forward Angel Reese, center, works against Michigan forward Emily Kiser, arm behind Reese,...
Reese, LSU top Michigan in 2nd round of March Madness
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) and guard A.J. Hoggard (11) celebrate defeating Marquette...
Michigan State outlasts Marquette; Izzo back to Sweet 16
Notre Dame's Lauren Ebo (33) celebrates after scoring and being fouled, as Mississippi State's...
Irish hold on to defeat Mississippi State; advance to Sweet 16
Indiana's Grace Berger (34) shoots against Tennessee Tech's Maaliya Owens (11) during the first...
Indiana women open March Madness with rout of Tennessee Tech