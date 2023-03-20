Two detained after shooting, standoff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man and woman are injured after a shooting on South Bend’s east side early Sunday night.
It happened at the Prosper Apartment complex in the 3200 block of Rue Voltaire Street.
At least a dozen squad cars responded to reports of shots fired just before 7:30 p.m.
Officers assisted multiple people out of the building during an hour-long standoff, including children, before detaining two men.
However, police can confirm that the injuries sustained are non-life threatening.
The violent crimes unit has taken over the investigation, and more details are expected in the following days.
