Two detained after shooting, standoff

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man and woman are injured after a shooting on South Bend’s east side early Sunday night.

It happened at the Prosper Apartment complex in the 3200 block of Rue Voltaire Street.

At least a dozen squad cars responded to reports of shots fired just before 7:30 p.m.

Officers assisted multiple people out of the building during an hour-long standoff, including children, before detaining two men.

However, police can confirm that the injuries sustained are non-life threatening.

The violent crimes unit has taken over the investigation, and more details are expected in the following days.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother charged in LaPorte County crash that resulted in daughter’s death
SEMI-STATE: NorthWood punches ticket to state final; Penn, Glenn, Marquette fall short
Cayden Collins
20-year-old man arrested following fatal hit-and-run crash in Kosciusko County
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed

Latest News

Community discussions continued on Sunday over the future of Portage Manor.
Local leaders exploring alternatives for Portage Manor closure
Benton Township police have made an arrest after finding a man shot to death late Sunday...
Benton Township police investigating homicide
Deceased man pulled from St. Joe River
Body pulled from St. Joe River in Elkhart
Deceased man pulled from St. Joe River
Deceased man pulled from St. Joe River
Benton Township police have made an arrest after finding a man shot to death late Sunday...
Man killed in Benton Twp. shooting