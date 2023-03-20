Two detained after shooting, standoff

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man and woman are injured after a shooting on South Bend’s east side early Sunday night.

It happened at the Prosper Apartment complex in the 3200 block of Rue Voltaire Street.

At least a dozen squad cars responded to reports of shots fired just before 7:30 p.m.

Officers assisted multiple people out of the building during an hour-long standoff, including children, before detaining two men.

However, police can confirm that the injuries sustained are non-life threatening.

The violent crimes unit has taken over the investigation, and more details are expected in the following days.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.