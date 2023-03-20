Third sentencing hearing ordered for 1989 murder case out of Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A third sentencing hearing has been ordered in a 34-year-old murder case out of Berrien County.

Efran Paredes, Jr. was just 15 years old when he robbed the grocery store where he worked and shot and killed the assistant store manager, 28-year-old Rick Tetzlaff.

A change in the legal landscape brought about the need for new sentencing hearings for all juveniles who were sentenced to life without parole,

Paredes’ rehearing was held in 2021, and he was resentenced to life in prison. In a decision issued last week, that resentencing has now been reversed due to errors of law.

A new hearing has been ordered by the Michigan Court of Appeals. The proceedings are to be completed within 56 days after the certification of the court order.

