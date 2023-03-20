Suspect arrested in shooting at South Bend apartment complex

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that wounded two people at an apartment complex on South Bend’s east side Sunday night.

Officers were called around 7:10 p.m. to the 200 block of Rue Flambeau Street in Prosper Apartments on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found two victims, a man and a woman, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officers reportedly assisted multiple people out of the building, including children, during an hour-long standoff.

After investigating and processing evidence, a suspect was identified and arrested. Traiv On McClellan, 20, of South Bend was arrested for two counts of battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness.

McClellan is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail, where he awaits a formal charging decision from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

