Suspect arrested in shooting at South Bend apartment complex

Traiv On McClellan
Traiv On McClellan(St. Joseph County Jail)
By Matt Gotsch and 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that wounded two people at an apartment complex on South Bend’s east side Sunday night.

Officers were called around 7:10 p.m. to the 200 block of Rue Flambeau Street in Prosper Apartments on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found two victims, a man and a woman, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officers reportedly assisted multiple people out of the building, including children, during an hour-long standoff.

After investigating and processing evidence, a suspect was identified and arrested. Traiv On McClellan, 20, of South Bend was arrested for two counts of battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness.

McClellan is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail, where he awaits a formal charging decision from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marshall County Sheriff’s Dept. investigating after pedestrian hit by car

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police were called around 11:10 p.m. on Friday on reports of a car hitting a pedestrian on Michigan Road near 2C Road.

News

National Safe Place Week gets underway

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
There are more than a hundred safe place sites in St. Joseph County alone, the YMCA O’Brien Center being one of the newest locations.

News

Chuck's Weather 32023

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Local leaders exploring alternatives for Portage Manor closure

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
At the meeting, various subcommittees were created to consider financial, operational, legal, and advocacy issues related to continued operations.

News

Man arrested in Benton Township homicide investigation

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officers were called just after 3:30 p.m. to the 2700 block of Townline Road on a report of a shooting.

Latest News

News

Body pulled from St. Joseph River in Elkhart

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officials say the Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating, which is standard protocol.

News

Deceased man pulled from St. Joe River

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Man killed in Benton Twp. shooting

Updated: 10 hours ago
Just after 3:30 police responded to the 2700 block of Townline Road for a report of a shooting and found a 40-year-old Benton Harbor man with fatal gunshot wounds.

News

Spring arrives on Today with warmer temps ahead this week!

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Chuck Heaver
The first day of spring will bring in warmer temperatures and breezy conditions

News

WDNU First Alert Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 3-19-23

Updated: 10 hours ago