Spring arrives on Monday with warmer temps ahead this week!

Warmer temps ahead but breezy before wet weather arrives mid-week
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Tonight: Clear skies with temps falling into the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10-15mph, with gusts up to 20-25mph possible.

Monday: Happy first day of spring! We start off with sunshine, then clouds gradually increase throughout the day. It’ll be breezy with wind gusts up to 30-35mph possible. Highs will be in the upper 40s, but it will feel a bit cooler with those winds.

Looking ahead: We are in the 50s Tuesday through Thursday, however, rain showers will develop Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with more chance for rain showers throughout the rest of the forecast period.

Today’s almanac:

High: 39

Low: 20

PPT: 0.00″

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother charged in LaPorte County crash that resulted in daughter’s death
SEMI-STATE: NorthWood punches ticket to state final; Penn, Glenn, Marquette fall short
Cayden Collins
20-year-old man arrested following fatal hit-and-run crash in Kosciusko County
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed

Latest News

Community discussions continued on Sunday over the future of Portage Manor.
Local leaders exploring alternatives for Portage Manor closure
Benton Township police have made an arrest after finding a man shot to death late Sunday...
Benton Township police investigating homicide
Deceased man pulled from St. Joe River
Body pulled from St. Joe River in Elkhart
Deceased man pulled from St. Joe River
Deceased man pulled from St. Joe River
Benton Township police have made an arrest after finding a man shot to death late Sunday...
Man killed in Benton Twp. shooting