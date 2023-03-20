Spring arrives on Monday with warmer temps ahead this week!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Tonight: Clear skies with temps falling into the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10-15mph, with gusts up to 20-25mph possible.

Monday: Happy first day of spring! We start off with sunshine, then clouds gradually increase throughout the day. It’ll be breezy with wind gusts up to 30-35mph possible. Highs will be in the upper 40s, but it will feel a bit cooler with those winds.

Looking ahead: We are in the 50s Tuesday through Thursday, however, rain showers will develop Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with more chance for rain showers throughout the rest of the forecast period.

Today’s almanac:

High: 39

Low: 20

PPT: 0.00″

