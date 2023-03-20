South Bend honors local legend Adeline Wigfall-Jones with street sign

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about celebrating some local heroes!

On Monday, the city of South Bend honored Miss Adeline Wigfall-Jones, the owner of Wigfall Barbershop.

Miss Adeline has been in business at the barbershop on W. Washington Street since 1976. As hairstyles have come and gone, from afros to Jheri curls, the barbershop has been a vital part of the community for nearly fifty years.

To honor Miss Adeline, an honorary street sign was placed at the corner of Washington and Elm streets. Miss Adeline is in her 90s, and eager to share her hard-earned wisdom.

“I don’t know I’d do anything different,” Miss Adeline told 16 News Now. “Because everything you do in life, it shows you that you need to do better. And I think, the main thing, try to love people. Love is the most important thing. Out of all the Ten Commandments, Christ said love is the most important. Because if you love people, they’ll love you back.”

Her shop has always been known as a place where the community gathers to share news, build each other up, and even grab a meal of chicken or polish sausage.

