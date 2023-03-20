SBPD to host next ‘Prospect Day’ hiring event in June

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for a chance to make a difference? The South Bend Police Department is holding another one-day hiring event this summer!

“Prospect Day” is a chance for potential applicants to test and complete most of the department’s hiring process in just one day. The department says Prospect Day hiring events like this are a way to make applying more convenient for people with busy schedules who may have trouble requesting off from work or school.

The department wants to reiterate that this does not lessen or change the requirements to become a police officer; it merely expedites test scheduling.

Prospect Day is open to both recruits and laterals. Those interested must submit and complete their applications by Monday, June 19.

